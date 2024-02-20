We’ll improve 'Tap and Go' system to work in ‘trotro’ – Metro Mass Transit

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The Metro Mass Transit has stated that the newly introduced automated transport ticketing known as 'Tap and Go' will be improved to work perfectly with minivans popularly known as ‘trotro’.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has rubbished assertions by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that the 'Tap and Go' system will be rolled out on intra-city transport minivans popularly known as ‘trotro’.



Speaking at the launch of the 'Tap and Go' app on Monday, Dr. Bawumia who rebuffed allegations the new system was just a replica of the ayalolo bus system from the erstwhile Mahama administration,.



He further revealed that unlike the closed loop system of the ayalolo cards that could only be used for the ayalolo buses, the 'Tap and Go' app would over time have all public transport including trotros enrolled on it.



But reacting to this, Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Moro says the Vice President’s aim to have the tap n’ go system on trotro’s is not possible.



“'Tap and Go' can never work in trotro. He said what he thinks he should say, but is not going to be workable because of the system trotro we are operating. It can be used in taxis and long-distance vehicles, but trotros no!,” he stated on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Monday.



However, speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Public Relation Officer for the Metro Mass Transit, Mr. George Krobea Asante stated that the 'Tap and Go' system will work perfectly with the trotro and taxi transport.

According to him, the system is not cumbersome as others want the public to believe.



“There is no end to technology, we always build on technology. Some countries have been able to do it and it is working perfectly for them. I personally think that we have a lot to do in terms of our transport system. We really have a lot to do.



“But the point is that this technology has been introduced, I am not saying that the technology can work without challenges, you can’t have such a system. Any system we come out with, while using the system there will be pockets of issues and you build on those issues to make it more robust and perfect,” Mr. Asante stated.



He continued: “So the concerns raised by the GPRTU they have not even tested how the system is, it is just you having the system in your car. Anybody joining your car whether taxi, trotro, they tap on the system then the transport fare will be deducted and then the person will join. When you get to your destination you get down.”