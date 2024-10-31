We’ll maintain the Hohoe seat and win an additional one- NPP Scribe

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyer Justin Frimpong-Kodua, Chief Scribe of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence in the party's potential to make significant gains in the Volta Region, historically a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In an interview, he emphasized the effectiveness of their campaign strategy and the growing support for their presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Kodua aims to challenge the perception of the NPP as an Akan party, highlighting their inclusive governance.



He believes their outreach programs and achievements in education, health, and infrastructure will resonate with voters, setting the stage for a possible upset in the upcoming elections.