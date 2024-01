General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that its offices will not be open for business during the statutory holidays during Christmas and New Year.



The ECG noted that it will not be open for business on Monday, December 25, 2023, Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024.



However, customers and the general public can access the services of the ECG through its digital platforms.