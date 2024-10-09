You are here: HomeNews2024 10 09Article 1991414

We’ll prosecute you – NDC MP threatens South Dayi DCE after clash

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, clashed with District Chief Executive Godwin Kwame Dadzawa during a TV3 event.

Dafeamekpor accused Dadzawa of misusing his position for personal gain, specifically alleging he diverted funds from the premix account and used official vehicles for campaigning.

He warned Dadzawa that he would face prosecution when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returns to power, claiming to have evidence against him.

Tensions rose as Dafeamekpor demanded accountability for the alleged misconduct.

