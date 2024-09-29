We’ll reset the damaged economy and make it work for all – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: 3news

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, has vowed to reset Ghana's economy, which he claims has been harmed by the Akufo-Addo administration.



He promises to implement a 24-hour economy policy to tackle rising unemployment and prices of essential goods.



Mahama emphasized that his economic plans aim to benefit all Ghanaians, not just a privileged few.



He expressed confidence in the NDC's campaign for change ahead of the December 7 elections, pledging to work tirelessly for the people and maintain transparency throughout his leadership.