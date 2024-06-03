We’ll resist any attempt to rig 2024 elections – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has stated the party's strong resolve to win the upcoming elections, vowing to oppose any attempts by the ruling NPP to rig the results.



Speaking at the funeral of former Information Minister John Tia Akologo in Talensi, Mahama emphasized that the December elections are crucial for Ghana’s future.



He called on the clergy to advocate for justice alongside peace as the nation approaches the polls.



Mahama stressed that the NDC's victory would be for the benefit of Ghana, aiming to address the country's crises and reset its direction under NPP governance.