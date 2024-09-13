We’ll take up DRIP initiative and do it properly – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: 3news

Former President John Mahama has vowed that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the upcoming election, they will continue the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) initiated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but improve its implementation.



He criticized the current government for poor planning and execution, noting issues such as untrained equipment operators and a lack of budget for fuel.



During a media engagement in Sunyani, Mahama stressed that his administration would address these problems by properly organizing, budgeting, and ensuring road construction is completed in districts across the country.