We lowered cost of 2020 elections to save Ghana $90m – EC boss

Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made a great stride in its procurement process, resulting in substantial cost savings in election expenditure, according to its Chairperson.



Jean Mensa revealed that the EC successfully decreased the cost per voter from $13 in the 2016 election to $7 in 2020, translating to savings of $90 million for the nation.



In a press release issued on May 6, Mensa underscored the Commission's commitment to enhancing efficiency and transparency in its operations over recent years.



She indicated that since 2020, the EC has adopted an open competitive bidding approach for procurements, with approximately 95% of them advertised in local newspapers. This strategy, Mensa explained, not only ensures value for money in services and materials but also fosters intense competition, leading to a significant drop in procurement expenses.



Mensa stated, "With approximately 95% of our procurement advertised in local newspapers, we can secure value for money in our services and materials. This has also injected competition into our procurement process, drastically reducing the prices of materials."



"It is not a wonder that we managed to lower the cost of our election from $13 per head in 2016 to $7.7 per head in 2020 and saved our nation a substantial amount of $90 million," she added.