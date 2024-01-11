We must defend our Constitution with all our might – NCCE

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the public to do everything in their capacities to protect and defend the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to help consolidate the country’s democratic gains ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, the Western Regional Director of the NCCE, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi, said the Constitution was the backbone of the country’s democratic principles, and that it was the duty of every citizen to ward off any attacks on the Constitution.



“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land that ensures we enjoy our fundamental rights, so as citizens we must protect the Constitution with all our might for its continuous survival,” he said.



Mr Ennin noted that the country’s socio-economic development aspirations were anchored on its democratic credentials, saying, “We must not substitute anything for our democracy if we want to realise the kind of development we desire as a nation.”



Speaking on some of the threats to Ghana’s democracy, he mentioned the monetisation of Ghana’s political landscape by political actors, and said the act undermined the democratic doctrines of the country.



He said: “The act of voter inducement that is taking centre stage in our political landscape is very bad, and we are heading towards a situation where only the rich can go into political leadership positions.”



Mr Ennin indicated that the phenomenon bred corruption among those elected to leadership positions, and subsequently led to underdevelopment, “so we must come together and put a stop to this menace.”



On the December 7 general elections, he asked politicians to run their campaigns based on their ideas and solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges.



The Western Region NCCE Director appealed to stakeholders, especially the security agencies to ensure the conduct of a violence-free election, adding; “We do not want what happened in 2020 where eight people lost their lives to repeat this year.”



Ennin also asked journalists to be circumspect in their political reportage, and not give room for activities that threatened the peace and stability of the country before, during and after the elections.



He said they must use their media platforms to educate the electorate, especially the youth, against indulging in all forms of activities that bred violence during the electioneering period.