We need $1M for election related activities – National Peace Council

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: 3news

The National Peace Council urgently needs $1 million to effectively carry out its duties ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Chairman Reverend Dr. Adu Gyamfi highlighted the Council's burden of increasing cases, particularly chieftaincy and land disputes, and the need for more resources and personnel.



The funds are required for election-related activities, including minimizing tensions in identified hotspots across 276 constituencies.



The Council aims to ensure a peaceful electoral process, but current demands are overwhelming its capacity, emphasizing the necessity for immediate financial support to continue its crucial mediation and conflict resolution efforts.