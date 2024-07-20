We need experienced hands to turn our fortunes around — Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, has stressed the need for experienced leadership to address Ghana's economic challenges during his visit to the Awayaso West Wuogun and Adenta Constituencies.



He criticized the ruling NPP for not recognizing the crisis and doubted their ability to resolve it.



Mahama urged voters to be vigilant in the December polls, rejecting false promises from the NPP, and endorsed John Dumelo for Parliament. He promised to build a community school and work with private developers to improve student accommodation.



Mahama also pledged to pursue justice for those affected by the 2020 election disturbances.