We need more workers as the majority of our professionals have travelled abroad - Pantang Hospital

Health News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Frank Baning, Director of Pantang Hospital, has urged the government to approve hiring more staff, as many healthcare professionals have left for better opportunities abroad, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He stated that the shortage of workers has significantly increased the workload on the remaining staff, affecting their health and the quality of care provided at the hospital.



He also highlighted other challenges, such as poor infrastructure, inadequate logistics, and the hospital’s struggling finances.



Dr. Baning appealed for more resources and renovations to improve the facility’s conditions and services.