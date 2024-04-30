We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC to IMANI

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rebuffed allegations made by IMANI Africa concerning the auctioning of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).



IMANI had questioned the EC regarding the auctioning process after ten devices were discovered at a recycling company in Madina. The organization raised concerns about various aspects of the auction, including the number of devices auctioned, the auctioneers' credentials, licensing, and the overall transparency of the process.



In a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, the EC clarified that it had never claimed to have auctioned only ten BVDs. The Commission emphasized that the auctioning of outdated 2012 equipment was conducted through legitimate channels, as previously outlined in their statement.



