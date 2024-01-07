‘We pray the economy favours us’ - Some Ghanaians share their expectations for 2024

General News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

It is a New Year and often during this period, people use the moment to set new standards, goals, and responsibilities for the days ahead.



Entering a New Year for most people means creating new resolutions and turning a new leaf, as well as offering a fresh start to goals and targets.



As the New Year, 2024, was ushered in, some Ghanaians have been sharing their expectations on how they perceive the year to turn out for them.



Speaking in interviews on GhanaWeb TV on the first Sunday of 2024, some of these Ghanaians said they hope that the economy will be favourable to them.



One of them, for instance, said she is hopeful that the government will make improvements in all sectors of the economy.



“We pray that this year the economy is going to favour us, and we pray for more money. That’s my expectation, and I pray that God will protect each and every person,” she told GhanaWeb TV.



