We’re advising Alan and his followers to return home and support us —NPP UK

UK NPP chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, also known as Wofa K, has called on Alan Kyerematen to abandon his presidential bid and support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for a strong NPP victory in 2024.

He praised Alan’s contributions to the party but dismissed claims of mistreatment, suggesting Alan failed to connect with grassroots supporters.

Wofa K urged Alan’s followers, especially the youth, to support Bawumia, arguing that the NDC’s policies under Mahama would be detrimental to Ghana’s progress.

