We’re all against galamsey but don’t take the law into your own hands when demonstrating – Bonaa

General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: 3news

Security expert Dr. Adam Bonaa has cautioned against demonstrators taking the law into their own hands during protests.



He emphasized that while everyone is concerned about illegal mining (galamsey), protesters should adhere to legal means when demonstrating.



“We are all against galamsey, but if you are demonstrating, you don’t take the law into your own hands,” Dr. Bonaa said on TV3, commenting on the recent arrest of Democracy Hub protesters.