We’re aware- NDC Caucus ‘confirms’ deployment of soldiers to Parliament on Tuesday

Politics of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has strongly criticized the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.



This ruling had briefly given the NDC a majority in Parliament.



During a press conference on October 20, 2024, the NDC accused the court of being politically biased in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and condemned the increased military and police presence around Parliament, calling it an intimidation tactic.



The party reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and warned President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration that they would be held accountable for their actions.