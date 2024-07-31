We’re confident you’ll ‘swiftly’ assent to Affirmative Action Bill – PNP to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: 3news

The People’s National Party (PNP) has expressed strong confidence that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will promptly sign the Affirmative Action Bill, recently passed by Parliament on July 30.



The PNP, in a statement signed by Chairwoman Janet Asana Nabla, praised the Parliament for its historic decision and commended Akufo-Addo, a known human rights advocate, for his expected support.



The party also thanked international and local women’s advocacy groups for their efforts.



The Affirmative Action Bill aims to enhance gender representation, aligning Ghana with other African nations that have enacted similar legislation.