We're determined to capture all the 11 seats in Upper West – Haruna Iddrisu

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, is optimistic of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) chances in the December 2024 general elections, aiming to secure all 11 parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region.



Speaking to journalists after a regional sensitization program, Iddrisu outlined the NDC's strategic plans, emphasizing their determination to win in every constituency.



He highlighted the promising outlook in Lambussie-Karni and efforts to secure victories in areas like Nandom and Sissala East.



"We are determined to capture all the 11 seats in the Upper West Region. At least, from my briefing and the information available to me, Lambussie is already in the basket. We can add that on. And we are narrowing in on a strategy to get Nandom and we are determined to win all the 11 seats and then also in the Sissala area," he said.