We’re embarking on ambitious projects to build resource centres – JUSAG President

General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) plans to launch ambitious projects to fund its activities.



During the 50th anniversary celebration in Cape Coast, National President Samuel Afotey Otu announced plans for resource centers in the form of hotels to provide accommodation for members on official assignments.



He emphasized the importance of decentralizing operations by constructing JUSAG offices in all regional capitals to better serve members.



These initiatives aim to reduce travel costs and generate income for the association, making it self-sustaining in the long run.