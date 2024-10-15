We’re eternally grateful for devt of Savannah Region …Yagbonwura applauds President Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The chiefs, elders, and residents of Dagbon in the Savannah Region held a grand durbar to honor President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unprecedented contributions to the region.



Yagbonwura Bikunuto Jewu Soale I expressed gratitude for the creation of the Savannah Region and the resolution of long-standing chieftaincy disputes, crediting Akufo-Addo for bringing development in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.



The President, on a farewell tour, thanked the people for their support and highlighted his government's achievements in Dagbon, while Damongo MP Samuel Jinapor praised the President's legacy in the region.