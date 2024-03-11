We're in distress: Kumasi market women tell Lordina Mahama of financial struggles

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a gathering facilitated by market queens from Kumasi, operating within the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), concerns were raised about the escalating expenses of conducting business. The delegation met with former First Lady Lordina Mahama to address these pressing issues.



The market traders attributed their challenges to a dwindling working capital, primarily due to the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi against other currencies. During the meeting, discussions revolved around various topics, notably the urgent need for additional market infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.



Expressing solidarity with the market traders, Lordina Mahama, drawing from her own extensive experience as a market woman spanning over 30 years, empathized with their plight. She reassured them of her unwavering support, emphasizing her understanding of their pivotal role in driving the economy forward.



“My doors are always open. My love and support for you transcend political boundaries. Regardless of who you vote for, I am committed to standing by you,” she affirmed.



Lordina Mahama further pledged continuous assistance to the market queens and assured them of her accessibility whenever needed.



Additionally, as a representative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama conveyed assurances from the party's presidential candidate, John Mahama, promising that the next administration would prioritize the needs and concerns of market women nationwide. She highlighted plans outlined in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto, particularly focusing on the construction of additional markets across all regions.



As the meeting drew to a close, Mahama extended her congratulations to all women on International Women’s Day, recognizing their unwavering dedication to improving society.