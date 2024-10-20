You are here: HomeNews2024 10 20Article 1996223

Source: 3news

We’re not aware of any law that enables anybody to suspend Speaker’s decision in Parliament – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) maintains that it is still the Majority in Parliament, despite a Supreme Court ruling on October 18 that temporarily halted the Speaker's declaration of four vacant seats.

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga stated that the NDC is unaware of any legal basis for suspending a Speaker's decision, emphasizing that the Supreme Court's role is to determine the consistency of actions with the constitution, not to suspend them.

