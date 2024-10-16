We’re sorry, come back to do business in Bawku …Elders appeal to fleeing corporate bodies, agencies

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Bawku Mamprusi elders in the Upper East Region are urging government agencies and businesses that left due to insecurity to return.



They reported that Bawku has experienced relative peace for six months and emphasized the urgent need for economic recovery.



Spokesperson Mohammed Tahiru Nambe stated that the community has improved and called on banks and organizations to help rebuild.



Local leaders commended the youth for promoting peace and encouraged them to continue fostering harmony and development in the area.