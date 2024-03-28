We’re winning hands down – PNC Women's Wing vows victory in 2024 elections

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Women’s Wing of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has embarked on a determined mission to secure triumph in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Speaking to journalists in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of the PNC, exuded confidence in the party's potential to bring about transformative change in the country, citing its well-established policies.



Nabla boldly proclaimed the PNC's anticipated victory in the 2024 elections, asserting that Ghanaians are seeking an alternative to the dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in governance.



“It’s true that we’re winning hands down. Ghanaians are looking for a third force because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have alternated power amongst themselves, and Ghanaians have realised that two political parties have not helped them. Ghanaians are looking for a change and that is the PNC. We are coming with full force,” she declared.



Highlighting the PNC's historical contributions to key national initiatives such as the school feeding program, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and GETFund, Nabla emphasised the party's commitment to implementing its policies effectively once in power.



In a bid to bolster women's representation in governance, the Women’s Wing of the PNC has unveiled "Operation Get Women Parliamentarians." This initiative aims to nominate women candidates for 40 percent of the parliamentary seats across the 257 constituencies in the December 2024 general elections.



By actively promoting women's participation in decision-making processes, the PNC seeks to strengthen Ghana's democratic landscape and foster inclusivity within its political framework.