We should all be worried that the Court can now stop any pending issue before Parliament – Srem-Sai

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a Constitutional Lawyer, expressed concern over the court's recent intervention in parliamentary affairs, particularly regarding the recognition of the Majority side.



Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, he noted that not all parliamentary issues should be settled by the judiciary.



Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, a Political Scientist, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Ghana does not follow parliamentary supremacy but rather constitutional supremacy, with the Supreme Court interpreting the Constitution.



The Supreme Court’s recent ruling directed Parliament to retain four MPs whose seats had been declared vacant by Speaker Alban Bagbin, stirring debate over judicial involvement in parliamentary matters.