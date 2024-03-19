We sold land to John Kumah, DoCM, ignore false claims by “Computer Man” – Oblogo Lante chiefs

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Asaase News

The chiefs and elders of Oblogo Lante who are under the Gbawe Kwetei family in Accra have stated that the land on which the Disciples of Christ Ministries (DoCM), a church pastored by the Apostle Lilian Kumah, widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister and member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John Kumah, was sold legitimately to the church.



Addressing the press at their palace in Gbawe, the Oblogo Lante chiefs and elders through their spokesperson, Alhaji Abdul Karim, the stool secretary said recent claims by prophet Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah, popularly known as “Computer Man” who is also the founder and pastor of Hope Generation Ministry International located in Oblogo Manchester, that late Dr. John Kumah and his wife forcefully took possession of the DoCM land is not only false but disingenuous and unfortunate.



False claims



Prophet Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah in a recent interview on Adepa TV after the death of Dr John Kumah alleged that John Kumah and his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah acquired the land at Weija junction illegitimately. He also claimed that the land on which the DoCM church is located was occupied by some mechanics who were forcefully removed from the land to pave way for the DoCM church auditorium to be constructed.



Rebuttal by Oblogo chiefs



However, in a rebuttal, the chiefs of Oblogo indicated that the late Dr. John Kumah, his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, and the leadership of the Disciples of Christ Ministries have had very fruitful relations with the chiefs and people of Oblogo and that they voluntarily sold the land to the church as well as John Kumah and the wife.



“The land in question was sold legitimately to the church by we the chiefs and land owners several years ago. The church used to be small and they operated a school as well. When they decided to expand, John Kumah and the leadership of the church approached us to assist them in purchasing the land.



“We accepted their request and we joined forces with them to complete all the necessary paperwork towards the purchase of the land. Indeed, there were several people including mechanics, and tabletop retailers among others who were using the land to ply their trade.” Alhaji Abdul Karim spokesperson for the Oblogo chiefs stated.



“John Kumah, his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, and the church made it a point to pay everyone who was on the land considerable compensation ahead of their possession of the land before they were moved from it to pave way for the church to begin its expansion works on the land.



“The claims of “Computer Man” can therefore not be true and same should be disregarded. If there is anyone who has land at Oblogo illegitimately, it is “Computer Man” (prophet Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah) and not the late Dr John Kumah or his widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah” the Oblogo stool secretary, Alhaji Karim added.



Compensation paid



Mavis Ofosu, spokesperson for the market women and men at the Weija junction confirmed that indeed, when the church bought the land at the Oblogo junction, it paid compensation to all the traders who were affected.



She indicated that at no point did Apostle Lilian Kumah or the DOCM prevent any of the traders from selling at the Weija junction or at the traffic light in front of the main entrance to the church.



“When the church bought the land, the lady Apostle, Lilian Kumah, approached us [the retailers] and negotiated with us on how we can go about our activities without it having any negative effects on the church, Miss Mavis Ofosu pointed out.



Good taxi branch relations



In his submissions during the Adepa TV interview, “Computer Man” (prophet Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah) also alleged that the late Dr John Kumah and the DoCM church moved the Weija junction taxi branch from the land on which they ply their trade.



Alhaji Mumuni Moro (Papa J), the Vice President of the Weija junction taxi branch in an interview with journalists rejected the assertion made by “Computer Man” (prophet Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah) noting that the taxi rank at the time of the interview, remains in place and that the leadership and drivers of the taxi rank enjoy very fruitful relations with Apostle Lilian Kumah and the DoCM.



“The shed you see behind me was constructed by Apostle Lilian Kumah and the DoCM church for the taxi rank. As you can see, the taxi rank is currently functional and we share a wall with the church, how can anyone therefore say that our land has been taken over by the church,” Alhaji Mumuni Moro said.



“If you look at the structure up there, it is an office building equipped with state-of-the-art washrooms which is currently being constructed by the church for the taxi branch. Why would a church that we are alleged to have problems with be doing such benevolent acts for the very people it is fighting with?” Mumuni Moro further questioned.