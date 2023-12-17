We spend hours voting for NDC, be vigilant and protect our votes - Nzema chief to Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Ewiro Kwame, the Divisional Chief at Western Nzema in the Western region, has called upon the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to establish robust systems to protect ballots in the 2024 elections.



Addressing attendees at a Town Hall Meeting held at Jaway Wharf during the "Building Ghana Tour" of flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, Nana Ewiro Kwame expressed concern that the people's true will has not consistently been reflected at the polls.



According to him, voters in the region have consistently supported the NDC, however, he blamed the party's leadership for failing to safeguard the ballots.



Nana Ewiro Kwame urged the party leaders to be vigilant on behalf of the electorate in the 2024 elections.



"We have always voted for the NDC but you people at the top are to blame. In the next election, we expect you to be vigilant for us.



"We spend hours to line up under the scorching sun to vote for the party and the people leading the charge come and give us a different story," mjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Former president John Dramani Mahama, the NDC 2024 presidential candidate, has pleaded with the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in 2024.



AM/SARA



