We stand with the Speaker – Minority MPs on suspension of Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the presidency's directive for the House to refrain from transmitting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill for assent, describing it as a breach of the 1992 constitution.



On March 19, the office of the President officially requested Parliament to hold off transmitting the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.



The decision, according to Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to the President, is based on the acknowledgment of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.



The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed full support for the Speaker's concern, emphasising that the President's action deviates from established democratic practices.



"Ladies and gentlemen, I wish to conclude by saying that, the Right Honourable Speaker has made an important call. A call for Parliament to unite against the autocratic tendencies of our President and this government.



"We, in the NDC minority, are ready to protect the sanctity of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. And we stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the President of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it," he stated at a press conference.



Dr. Forson also criticised the President's approach as "maintaining a middle ground," which he considers a breach of the 1992 Constitution, suggesting possible impeachment proceedings.



"At this point, the President may have to be innovative, dynamic and think out of the box by downsising his government. Let me say that merely piling up numbers by way of appointing ministers and deputy ministers does not signal to the people of Ghana that the President understands the seriousness of the mess that he and his government have created in our country," he added.