We use AI technology in our polls-InfoAnalytics to critics

General News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

InfoAnalytics Executive Director Musah Dankwa has defended their recent poll showing NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gaining support among first-time voters, while NDC’s John Mahama leads overall.



Dankwa highlighted the use of AI technology to ensure authenticity in responses.



Despite criticism, he asserted the polls' professionalism and their role in reflecting public sentiment.



According to the poll, 80% of respondents have decided their vote, with only 4.8% undecided, suggesting minimal impact from the undecided voters on the election outcome.