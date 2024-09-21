We’ve accepted the NDC’s invitation about the register as workers have suffered under the NPP – Labour Unionist

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has welcomed an invitation from the NDC to discuss serious discrepancies in the Electoral Commission’s 2024 provisional voters’ register.



He highlighted the hardships faced by workers under the NPP government and emphasized the need for change.



The NDC aims to outline these irregularities and build support for a forensic audit of the register.



The meeting, scheduled for September 23, 2024, seeks to address electoral integrity and advocate for the working class amid ongoing economic challenges.



Koomson urged workers to unite against the NPP's mismanagement.