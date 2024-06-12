We’ve documented all your promises, we’ll hold you to account – Chief tells Bawumia at Manhyia Palace

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Nana Kyeretwie, Asanteman Nkosuahene, has warned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, that his promises have been documented and will be held accountable for if he wins the election.



He cautioned that politicians often make promises they don't intend to keep, but the chiefs will ensure Dr. Bawumia fulfills his promises.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's ability to deliver and advised him to focus on selling his message to Ghanaians.



Dr. Bawumia is on a tour of the Ashanti region, interacting with traders, artisans, and youth, and receiving positive feedback.