We’ve released over GHC300m for claims payment to healthcare facilities – NHIA

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released over GHC300 million to pay claims to healthcare facilities across Ghana.



The amount covers claims for higher tier facilities up to January 2024 and is within the acceptable three-month debt period for lower tier facilities.



The Acting CEO, Dr Aboagye Da-Costa, said the release demonstrates NHIA's commitment to maintaining smooth healthcare services and ensuring the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



The payment aims to enhance the quality of care for NHIS members and support healthcare providers' operational needs.