We've turned the corner, but we shouldn't be complacent – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has navigated through the economic difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He made this statement at the 11th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards/Councils, Chief Directors, and Chief Executives on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Kwahu-Nkwatia.



"Even though we have turned the corner, we should not be complacent," President Akufo-Addo said.



He also highlighted the government's efforts to modernize Ghana’s public sector through digital transformation for enhanced efficiency.



He noted that digital technology presents unprecedented opportunities to improve service delivery and citizen engagement. Consequently, President Akufo-Addo called on governing boards and chief executives of all public entities to proactively align their operations with the digitalization agenda.



"I appeal to all chairs of governing boards and CEOs to welcome and initiate actions to digitalize their business operations," he urged.