We will build a bigger, better and more glorious church – Pastor Chris reacts to fire incident

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, has responded to the fire outbreak at the church's headquarters, viewing it as a catalyst for greater things rather than an accident.



He recalled the 2001 Ikeja Cantonment bombing, which shook but did not collapse the church building, reinforcing his belief in divine protection.



Despite the fire causing significant damage, Pastor Chris assured his congregation of plans to build a larger, more glorious church.



The incident, reported by Channels Television, occurred early Sunday in Ikeja’s Oregun District, Lagos State. Fortunately, no lives were lost, and the Lagos Fire Service managed the situation.