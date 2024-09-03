You are here: HomeNews2024 09 03Article 1976822

We will curse whoever votes for NDC — Chiefs and Elders of Nkoranza Traditional Council

The Nkoranza Traditional Council has expressed strong displeasure with John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, after he and his team failed to attend a scheduled meeting during their campaign tour.

Despite waiting all day, neither Mahama nor any NDC representatives showed up, leading the council to feel disrespected.

In response, the Chiefs and Elders have invoked curses on anyone voting for the NDC in the upcoming elections, highlighting the seriousness of their grievances and potentially affecting the NDC's support in the region.



