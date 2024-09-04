‘We will hold them accountable’ – Mahama warns against mismanagement of Drought Relief Funds

Politics of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: 3news

Ghana is grappling with a severe agricultural crisis due to drought, impacting over 928,000 farmers and threatening food security.



The government has launched a $500 million emergency relief plan, securing $160 million so far to support affected farmers.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the government's handling of these funds, recalling past issues of financial mismanagement during COVID-19 relief efforts.



Speaking in Kintampo South, Mahama expressed concerns about potential misuse of funds and criticized the branding of government equipment with party colors, urging for transparency and accountability in the relief efforts.