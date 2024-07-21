We will implement tier banking system in next NDC gov’t — Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, has pledged a tiered banking system to enhance financial inclusion and cater to various economic segments, especially the informal sector.



This came in response to Groupe Nduom's petition to restore GN Bank's license if he wins the December elections.



Mahama criticized the government's closure of banks facing liquidity issues, calling it hasty and inconsistent. He emphasized the need for different capital reserves for banks based on their market segment and vowed to support local banks.



According to Mahama, the NDC plans to review the banking sector cleanup, which saw GN Bank's license revoked in 2018.