“We will no longer vote for you” – GH youths tell Cheddar as he speaks against ongoing protests

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: GH Page

Freedom Jacob Caesar, known as Cheddar, has stirred controversy among his supporters with his recent remarks regarding the anti-galamsey protests in Ghana.



The real estate mogul and leader of the New Force Movement criticized the #FreetheCitizens campaign, which seeks the release of those arrested during the protests, accusing participants of pursuing political interests rather than addressing the issue of illegal mining.



His claim that the protests are orchestrated by politicians has outraged many, especially younger supporters committed to combating the environmental damage caused by galamsey.



Critics argue that Cheddar's comments dismiss the real concerns of the people and align him with political agendas at odds with the movement's objectives.