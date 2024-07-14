We will not let power slip off our hands to the NDC, not today or tomorrow – Manhyia South NPP PC

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: 3news

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the newly elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Manhyia South constituency, has urged party members to support the NPP's effort to "break the eight" and retain power in the upcoming December elections.



In his victory speech on July 14, he emphasized the importance of unity and hard work to ensure the NDC does not win.



He also called on members to vote for Dr. Bawumia. Baffour Awuah won the primary with 376 votes, while his closest contender, Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, received 141 votes.