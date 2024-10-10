You are here: HomeNews2024 10 10Article 1991861

Politics of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

‘We will restore polluted rivers in three months if NPP wins’ – Mireku Duker

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

The current state of the Mankran River due to illegal mining The current state of the Mankran River due to illegal mining

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has promised that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will restore Ghana’s polluted water bodies within three months if re-elected.

Speaking in the Prestea Huni Valley, he said the NPP has a plan to clean up rivers affected by illegal mining, or “galamsey,” without banning small-scale mining entirely.

Duker urged miners to support the party in the upcoming December 7 elections, assuring them of continued livelihood protection through responsible mining practices.

His remarks come amid growing calls for urgent action against the environmental damage caused by galamsey.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment