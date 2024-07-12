We will stage biggest demo, embark on series of strikes if govt dares to sell SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned of nationwide protests if the government proceeds with selling a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City.



The NPRA initially directed SSNIT to suspend the sale but later approved it after reviewing the details.



Ablakwa is demanding the NPRA publish its review to ensure transparency. He criticized the sale process, urging public scrutiny and asserting it must be legitimate.



Ablakwa, who previously led protests against the sale, vowed to continue resisting through demonstrations and strikes, collaborating with organized labor to oppose the transaction.