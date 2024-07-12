We will stage biggest demo, embark on series of strikes if govt dares to sell SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned of nationwide demonstrations if the government proceeds with selling a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City.



Despite an initial NPRA directive to halt the process, Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah claims NPRA has now approved the sale.



Ablakwa demands NPRA publish its review, challenging its legitimacy compared to the critical assessment by the transaction advisor.



He vows continued resistance, including demonstrations and strikes with organized labor, to prevent what he terms an "obnoxious transaction."