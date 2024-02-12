We will support whoever is willing to address our concerns - FABAG

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG) has signaled its readiness to throw its weight behind any presidential candidate who demonstrates a commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the industry.



John Awuni, the chairman of FABAG, emphasised the pressing issue of escalating taxes burdening the private sector.



He stated, “Private sector has been buffeted by an array of different taxes, with overall tax levels constantly rising,” underscoring the urgent need for policies that benefit their members and enhance their businesses.



Awuni emphasised the significance of hearing the stance of all presidential contenders regarding taxes and policies that could positively impact the association’s members.



He lamented the adverse effects of the numerous taxes imposed on imports, which have driven businesses to explore alternative routes through other West African countries.



Expressing concern over the disillusionment within the private sector, Awuni highlighted the trend of businesses considering investment options in neighboring countries like Togo and Cote d’Ivoire due to the current unfavorable business environment in Ghana.



The association encourages its members to vote in the upcoming elections based on the candidates' proposed tax and policy frameworks. Awuni stressed the pivotal role of business-friendly government policies in driving economic growth, emphasising the need for clarity on how the sector will be revitalised under a new administration.



He posed critical questions to the aspirants, urging them to outline specific tax policies for imports, manufacturing, and the service sector. Awuni emphasised the necessity of policies that genuinely support private sector profitability.



Awuni expressed the sentiments of many within the private sector, who feel marginalised and burdened by excessive taxation. He urged the government to recognise the pivotal role of the private sector and provide the necessary support for its growth and sustainability.