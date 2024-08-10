You are here: HomeNews2024 08 10Article 1968743

Source: 3news

We will try to publish polling station results within the 21 days deadline – EC

This move is seen as a measure to strengthen Ghana's democracy This move is seen as a measure to strengthen Ghana's democracy

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced plans to publish polling station results on its website within 21 days after voting.

This initiative, prompted by a recommendation from the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), aims to enhance transparency and support those considering filing election petitions.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Commission's Director of Training, affirmed the commitment to meet the 21-day deadline, particularly for polling station results, while ensuring that constituency, regional, and national results are available before official declarations.

This move is seen as a measure to strengthen Ghana's democracy and address electoral process weaknesses.

