Source: GNA

We will win 2024 General Election – PNP

Executives of the People's National Party (PNP) Executives of the People's National Party (PNP)

The People's National Party (PNP) has obtained a provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission, paving the way for it to contest the 2024 presidential election.

The party aims to complete the certification process within a month and has already elected constituency executives and set up regional offices.

The PNP's ideology focuses on building Ghana's democracy on family and community values, empowering families and communities, and introducing price controls to stabilize the economy and curb inflation.

The party plans to embark on a nationwide tour and open nominations for presidential primaries in June 2024.

