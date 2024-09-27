We won’t believe EC, if Jesus says she’s clean -NDC

Politics of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The NDC’s Ashaiman Constituency Communications Director, Joe Awuku, has expressed deep mistrust in the Electoral Commission (EC) under Jean Mensa ahead of the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, he stated that the NDC would still doubt the EC’s integrity even if divine assurance was given.



Awuku accused the EC of bias and practices that undermine free and fair elections, creating mistrust among voters.



He also called for a forensic audit of the voters' register, warning that the NDC will respond if any questionable activities are detected as the elections approach.