You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962749

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

    

Source: 3news

We won’t continue to pay market toll if… – Traders at Madina Market

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The market remains poorly maintained with inadequate facilities The market remains poorly maintained with inadequate facilities

Traders at Accra's Madina Market have threatened to cease paying the daily GHC2.00 market toll if the Local Government Authority fails to improve market infrastructure.

Despite significant revenue from tolls, the market remains poorly maintained with inadequate facilities.

Following a recent fire that destroyed over 50 shops, traders demand reinvestment of tolls and government stimulus packages.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to reconstruct the market into a multi-storey facility with enhanced amenities, but traders emphasize the urgent need for immediate improvements.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment