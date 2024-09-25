We won’t finish all Agenda 111 hospitals, but voting for Mahama will halt progress – Fmr Minister

Health News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has urged Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC and its candidate, John Dramani Mahama, warning that it could stall the progress of the Agenda 111 hospital projects.



Speaking during a campaign in Dormaa Central, he noted that while not all hospitals will be completed before the 2024 elections, some will be commissioned.



He emphasized that voting for the NPP and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would ensure the continuation and completion of the projects, whereas a Mahama government might halt them.