We won’t meet NPP with Bibles while they use guns – Hannah Bissiw warns

Politics of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: metrotvonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotey, has warned that the party will no longer tolerate alleged provocations from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She criticized the NPP for undermining peace and democracy, citing the 2024 elections, during which she claimed violence was used against voters.



Dr. Bissiw-Kotey emphasized that the NDC will no longer adopt a passive stance and will defend its position firmly in future elections, stressing that "there can be no peace without justice" and warning against actions that threaten fairness.